Lipscomb Academy has turned to a three-time state champion to take over its boys basketball program.
Kevin Starks, a former coach at Harding Academy in Memphis, will take on the role, per a release from the school.
Starks won three titles while with Harding in his 15-year run, and was named the TSSAA's Tennessee Coach of the Year in 2016. He's made the playoffs 19 times in his 20-year career as a basketball coach.
This past season, Starks coached with Len McKnatt as an assistant with Grace Christian Academy.
“Lipscomb Academy is a Godsend for me and my family," Starks said in the release. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve the basketball program, student body and the entire Lipscomb Academy Community. I’m excited to get started and meet the players and families of the community we will serve."
The Mustangs saw Will Mantlo leave the role earlier this year.
Lipscomb Academy went 9-14 (2-8) last season.
"I am confident that he will be a transformational coach for our basketball program and a great ambassador for the academy," Lipscomb Academy's associate head of school for athletics Michelle York said via release.
"His vast coaching and administrative experience is a winning combination that will strengthen our basketball program and support our efforts as we continue to pursue excellence in athletics. With his commitment and passion for the game, along with his love for the Lord, Coach Starks embodies the fabric of what Lipscomb Academy is all about."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.