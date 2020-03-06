Lipscomb Academy has added another NFL great to its already-stacked coaching staff.
Former professional kicker Phil Dawson is the newest member of head coach Trent Dilfer's team. He will take on the role as special teams coordinator for the Mustangs.
Dawson is a former Pro Bowler and one of the best kickers of his generation, having played 21 years in the NFL and spent a major bulk of that (1999-2012) kicking for the Cleveland Browns.
He was with the 49ers and Cardinals before officially retiring before the 2019 season.
He will join Dilfer, a former NFL quarterback who took over the Lipscomb Academy football team in January 2019 and lead the Mustangs on a deep playoff run in his first season at the helm.
