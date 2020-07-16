The ASUN Conference has announced its 2011-20 men's basketball All-Decade Team, naming 20 student-athletes from nine programs to the group. Florida Gulf Coast, Lipscomb and North Florida each led the way with four selections each, followed by two from both Liberty and USC Upstate.
Six teams have won ASUN Championship titles over the last decade including FGCU (3), Belmont (2), Liberty (2), Lipscomb (1), Mercer (1) and North Florida (1). Belmont, Liberty and Mercer all won multiple regular-season titles, while Lipscomb added one of its own.
Lipscomb’s team-high four selections include Garrison Matthews, Rob Marberry, Eli Pepper and Josh Williams. Belmont’s Ian Clark also made the team.
Garrison Mathews, Lipscomb (2015-19)
Mathews ranks first in the ASUN career record book in 3-pointers (360), second in points (2,478), third in free throws (608) and eighth in field goals (755). He earned three consecutive first-team All-Conference honors and was the 2018-19 Player of the Year. Mathews was the 2018 Championship MVP and is one of eight players in ASUN history to be named to three All-Tournament Teams. The conference leader with 13 Player of the Week awards, Mathews was part of Lipscomb's 2018 ASUN Championship and NCAA Tournament squad. Mathews is a Franklin High School graduate.
Rob Marberry, Lipscomb (2016-19)
A three-time All-Conference selection, Marberry finished his career with 1,448 points — 51st all-time in ASUN history. He is also fourth in field goal percentage (61.8) and 21st in field goals made (606). A three-time Player of the Week honoree, Marberry was named to the 2018 All-Tournament Team after helping the Bison claim the ASUN Championship trophy. Marberry is a Franklin Road Academy graduate.
Eli Pepper, Lipscomb (2015-19)
One of only four players to grab more than 1,000 career rebounds, Pepper ranks third in the ASUN record book with 1,016 during his four-year career at Lipscomb. He is also one of just eight players to earn three All-Academic Team selections and helped guide the Bison to the 2018 ASUN Championship and 2018-19 ASUN regular-season title.
Josh Williams, Lipscomb (2013-17)
Williams garnered a total of seven weekly awards during his career at Lipscomb, including four Newcomer of the Week and three as Player of the Week honors. He was named to the ASUN All-Conference first team in 2014-15 and finished his career with 1,506 points which rank 41st in the league record book.
Ian Clark, Belmont (2009-13)
The ASUN's 2011-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Clark ended his career with 1,307 points which rank 77th in ASUN history. He is a three-time All-Conference selection, two-time All-Tournament Team member and was also named the 2009-10 Freshman of the Year. He led Belmont to a pair of ASUN regular-season and tournament championship trophies (2010-11, 2011-12). He ranks 25th in 3-pointers made (238) and 28th in three-point field goal percentage (41.4) in the ASUN career record book.
To be considered for the All-Decade Team, players must have competed for at least two years in the decade as an ASUN student-athlete and meet one of the following criteria:
- three first team All-Conference selections
- four All-Conference selections
- multiple Scholar-Athlete/Player of the Year honors
- 1,500 career points or 1,000 career rebounds
Players who had at least three of the following criteria were also named to the team:
- Player/Freshman/Defensive Player/Newcomer/Scholar-Athlete of the Year
- three All-Conference selections
- two First Team All-Conference selections
- ASUN Tournament MVP
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.