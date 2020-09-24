Lipscomb Elementary School in Brentwood is among this year's National Blue Ribbon School Award winners, as announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Education.
The school is one of 367 schools across the country to earn the distinction, and one of just seven from Tennessee.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, which began in 1982, recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on either high performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The program sets a standard of excellence for all schools aiming for the highest level of achievement.
"This is an incredible achievement for Lipscomb Elementary," WCS Superintendent Jason Golden said in an InFocus article. "I can remember when one of the schools I attended received a National Blue Ribbon Award over three decades ago. This will be a tremendous source of pride for the Lipscomb community that will stay with them forever."
Lipscomb Elementary Principal Michelle Contich calls the award a total team effort.
"We are so proud of our staff and our students," she said. "The entire Lipscomb community helped us earn this prestigious honor. We look forward to celebrating this award together."
The school will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony that will take place Nov. 12-13. This is the 13th time a school in the district has been named a National Blue Ribbon School.
Others were Grassland Middle (2004); Brentwood Middle (2006); Page High (2011); Hillsboro, Kenrose and Trinity (2014 for each); Clovercroft and Ravenwood (2015 for each); Brentwood Middle and Walnut Grove (2016 for each); Scales Elementary (2018); and Crockett Elementary (2019).
