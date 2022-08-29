Armed with a deep roster, a handful of national preseason accolades, and fresh off of a 2021 NCAA Tournament appearance, the Lipscomb men's soccer team entered the 2022 season with high expectations.
Just two games in, those elevated expectations have already been exceeded.
On Sunday, the Bisons took down the No. 10-ranked team in the nation, Saint Louis, on the road 2-1. It was Lipscomb's first win over a top-10 team since a 3-2 win at No. 10 Louisville in 2018.
The win over Louisville was a precursor of things to come that season - Lipscomb made it all the way to the Sweet 16 in that year's NCAA Tournament. This year's upset could be laying the groundwork for a similar run, and the talent on the roster would be a major reason why.
Senior defender Noah Gulden was named a Third-Team Preseason All-American by College Soccer News, the only member of the ASUN Conference to land on any of the three teams.
Gulden was also named to the 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch List. The Hermann Trophy is college soccer's equivalent to college football's Heisman Trophy. Gulden is the first-ever Bison men's player to land on the list.
Last season, Gulden was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Year, the ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and was named to the all-conference team alongside twin brother and fellow defender Scott Gulden.
As talented as the Bisons backline is, they have even more firepower up front. After leading the ASUN in points (23) and assists (seven) last season, junior forward Tyrese Spicer was named the preseason Player of the Year in the conference and a top-100 player in the nation by Top Drawer Soccer.
Spicer is flanked by all-conference honoree Hayes Wood (a team-high nine goals in 2021) and Niagara transfer Jelldrick Dallman, who led the NCAA in goals per game last season.
The attacking trio proved their prowess in the upset of Saint Louis. Spicer drew a penalty which Dallman slotted home to tie the game at 1-1 in the 13th minute, while Wood notched the winner in the 69th.
Although they didn't pull off a similiar opening weekend upset against Mississippi State, the Lipscomb women's soccer team is also coming off of a 2021 NCAA Tournament appearance with a Hermann Trophy watch list member leading the way.
Two-time reigning ASUN Defensive Player of the Year Shelby Craft became the second women's player at Lipscomb to land on the Hermann award watch list after former standout forward Olivia Doak.
