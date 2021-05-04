7:56 p.m.
While the final results for the 2021 Brentwood city election are still forthcoming, numbers directly from the three polling places show that incumbents Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson have retained their seats on the City Commission over the incoming challenger Gina Gunn.
An asterisk (*) indicates the victors.
*Mark Gorman: 3,338
Gina Gunn: 1,003
*Rhea Little: 3,604
*Regina Smithson: 3,319
7:05 p.m.
Early and absentee numbers are in for the Brentwood 2021 city election as of 7 p.m., with the vote tallies so far showing incumbents Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson with strong leads against political newcomer Gina Gunn.
A total of 3,228 ballots were cast during the early voting period, surpassing turnout of the past two city elections.
Early and absentee results:
Mark Gorman: 2,513 votes
Gina Gunn: 731 votes
Rhea Little: 2,729 votes
Regina Smithson: 2,519 votes
