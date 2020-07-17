Before The Franklin Theatre takes an extended programming break through the remainder of 2020, it will host two more live shows: The Gatlin Brothers Fan Favorites on Saturday, July 25, and Mac McAnally, Friday, July 31.
Both shows, which sold seats at a greatly reduced capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing requirements, are sold out. However, each show will also be livestreamed from the stage and tickets for the livestream performance are available.
Paul T. Couch, executive director of the Franklin Theatre, said he and his team were investigating doing a combination live show/livestream and these two artists seemed like an ideal way to introduce this concept that may become the new norm for many live venues.
“We had been negotiating these dates specifically as live, socially distanced concerts with an added livestream audience,” Couch said. “Since the idea of a combination live show/livestream from our theater is such a new and innovative concept, we felt that it was in the theater’s best interest to try this format out as it may influence the theater’s ability to re-open.”
Both the Gatlin Brothers’ and Mac McAnally’s performances will be livestreamed directly from the stage of The Franklin Theatre. To ensure the broadcast is transmitted in a high-quality format for the online audience, the livestream will be produced by video production veteran Alan Reitano and his company, Cypress Creek Creative.
Rudy Gatlin, member of The Gatlin Brothers, said he is looking forward to the ‘Gatlin Brothers Fan Favorites’ concert, even though they won’t be playing to a full-house.
“We just finished rehearsing and it was so much fun playing with them,” he said. “I hope the fans enjoy hearing the songs as much as we're going to enjoy playing them. So, get your tickets!”
In addition to having a virtual front row seat for each concert, livestream ticket holders will be able to message the artists and the artists will acknowledge and respond to as many of those during the concert as time permits. Couch said ticketholders will get details on how this portion of the livestream will work prior to the day of show.
Admission to the livestream shows is limited. Both shows will begin at 8 p.m. Doors to the theater, for those with tickets to seats in the venue, will open at 7 p.m. To reserve your ticket to the livestream, visit www.franklintheatre.com, or call the box office at 615-538-2076. Box office hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also, check out the theater’s 2021 season of shows, which contain new dates for many of the performances in 2020 that had to be rescheduled due to changes in touring schedules and other COVID-19-related issues. Most of the live shows and performing arts season were able to be moved into the 2021 season. That schedule can be found at https://www.franklintheatre.com/all-events/.
