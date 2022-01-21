The Brentwood Library will host a Living History Walk presented by the Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club next month that will bring to life some of the most impactful figures from Williamson County’s history.
The free event will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, with a 10-station guided tour that will see attendees hear from costumed re-enactors portraying a variety of local historical figures such as Franklin’s first European settler Ewen Cameron; UnionLt. Col. Edward Bloodgood who fought at the Battle of Brentwood; Mariah Reddick, a former slave who was freed and worked as a nurse and midwife; as well as lesser known but equally important figures such as an unnamed American Indian from the Mississippian Period, whose mounds can still be found in Brentwood’s Primm Park.
“I’ve always been hugely interested in history since I was a child and I’ve lived in Brentwood now for over 25 years and I’m just really struck by all of the wonderful historical events that have happened around here and the wonderful stories that are out there,” Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club Education Chair Julia Wooters said in a phone call.
The program is designed for both children and adults, and more information about events and happenings with the Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club, including how to become a member, can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.