One of many disappointments for music fans as the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold was the cancellation of Bonnaroo 2020, which boasted one of its strongest lineups ever.
The lineup has been announced for the 2021 event, billed as a 20th anniversary celebration and scheduled for Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-5. It features many of the same top-notch acts who were to play the fest that didn’t happen.
The roster is diverse and exciting up and down the bill, making it hard to really define where the “top” of the lineup ends and the undercard begins. Among many more, you’ll have a chance to see: Lizzo, Tame Impala, Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, a Grand Ole Opry showcase, Run the Jewels, Brittany Howard, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Joy Oladokun, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lana Del Rey, Orville Peck, a Superjam led by Sylvan Esso, J.I.D, Janelle Monáe, Mdou Moctar, Jamila Woods, Flo Milli, Breland, Makaya McCraven, Bill Frisell, My Morning Jacket and Tyler, the Creator. Check out the full lineup broken down by day below. Weekend passes start at $329 and go on sale at noon central via the Bonnaroo website.
Some festivals like CMA Fest and Big Ears have pushed their next iterations to 2022, while pod-based in-person shows, like the upcoming Concerts on the Farm series at the renamed Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, have been scheduled throughout spring and summer. While several fests have dates on the books nearer the end of the season in 2021, few have announced lineups or put tickets on sale — one notable exception in our area being the Christian music fest Lifest.
While there’s no mention of specific COVID-19 precautions, Bonnaroo’s release notes that it’ll be important to watch for updates:
"Bonnaroo organizers as always will be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will continue to abide by relevant recommendations. As it approaches, Bonnaroovians will receive regular updates with the important information needed to plan their trip to The Farm, including any changes to policies and procedures they’ll need to know before entering the festival and campgrounds. Updates will be shared at www.bonnaroo.com, through Bonnaroo’s social media channels, and via the Bonnaroo email list."
Check out the complete lineup, broken down by day.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
Grand Ole Opry
99 Neighbors
Andy Frasco
Big Something
Briston Maroney
Dabin
Devon Gilfillian
The Funk Hunters
HE$H
Joy Oladokun
Larkin Poe
Liz Cooper and the Stampede
MIZE
Nubya Garcia
Scarypoolparty
Spock
Sweet Crude
Taska Black
Too Many Zooz
ZiA
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Foo Fighters
Megan Thee Stallion
Run the Jewels
Janelle Monáe
Glass Animals
Deftones
Young Thug
Tipper
Jack Harlow
Grace Potter
Primus
Nelly
The Disco Biscuits
Dashboard Confessional
Big Wild
TroyBoi
Marcus King Band
Lennon Stella
Orville Peck
Kim Petras
Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light
SVDDEN DEATH
Omar Apollo
Lucii
Waxahatchee
The Weather Station
Resistance Revival Chorus
LP Giobbi
ATLiens
Mija
Detox Unit
Rome In Silver
Jac Ross
Mdou Moctar
Tripp St.
NotLö
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Lizzo
Tame Impala
My Morning Jacket
G-Eazy
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Phoebe Bridgers
Incubus
Seven Lions
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents "WITH"
Kevin Gates
Marc Rebillet
Goose
Subtronics
Surfaces
J.I.D
Jon Batiste
The Band Camino
Ashnikko
Yaeji
Ekali
Tate McRae
Pinegrove
Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats
Remi Wolf
Wooli
Dr. Fresch
William Black
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Flamingosis
Hero The Band
Level Up
DJ Mel
Almost Monday
Lick
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Tyler, the Creator
Lana Del Rey
Lil Baby
deadmau5
Leon Bridges
Young the Giant
Brittany Howard
Flogging Molly
Boombox Cartel
Greensky Bluegrass
The Struts
CAAMP
Oliver Tree
PEEKABOO
Julien Baker
LSDREAM
Colony House
Flo Milli
Breland
Niko Moon
Jamila Woods
Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts and Luke Bergman
LUZCID
Elderbrook
Makaya McCraven
This story first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.