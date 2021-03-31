One of many disappointments for music fans as the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold was the cancellation of Bonnaroo 2020, which boasted one of its strongest lineups ever.

The lineup has been announced for the 2021 event, billed as a 20th anniversary celebration and scheduled for Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-5. It features many of the same top-notch acts who were to play the fest that didn’t happen.

The roster is diverse and exciting up and down the bill, making it hard to really define where the “top” of the lineup ends and the undercard begins. Among many more, you’ll have a chance to see: Lizzo, Tame Impala, Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, a Grand Ole Opry showcase, Run the Jewels, Brittany Howard, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Joy Oladokun, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lana Del Rey, Orville Peck, a Superjam led by Sylvan Esso, J.I.D, Janelle Monáe, Mdou Moctar, Jamila Woods, Flo Milli, Breland, Makaya McCraven, Bill Frisell, My Morning Jacket and Tyler, the Creator. Check out the full lineup broken down by day below. Weekend passes start at $329 and go on sale at noon central via the Bonnaroo website.

Some festivals like CMA Fest and Big Ears have pushed their next iterations to 2022, while pod-based in-person shows, like the upcoming Concerts on the Farm series at the renamed Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, have been scheduled throughout spring and summer. While several fests have dates on the books nearer the end of the season in 2021, few have announced lineups or put tickets on sale — one notable exception in our area being the Christian music fest Lifest.

While there’s no mention of specific COVID-19 precautions, Bonnaroo’s release notes that it’ll be important to watch for updates:

"Bonnaroo organizers as always will be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will continue to abide by relevant recommendations. As it approaches, Bonnaroovians will receive regular updates with the important information needed to plan their trip to The Farm, including any changes to policies and procedures they’ll need to know before entering the festival and campgrounds. Updates will be shared at www.bonnaroo.com, through Bonnaroo’s social media channels, and via the Bonnaroo email list."

Check out the complete lineup, broken down by day.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

Grand Ole Opry

99 Neighbors

Andy Frasco

Big Something

Briston Maroney

Dabin

Devon Gilfillian

The Funk Hunters

HE$H

Joy Oladokun

Larkin Poe

Liz Cooper and the Stampede

MIZE

Nubya Garcia

Scarypoolparty

Spock

Sweet Crude

Taska Black

Too Many Zooz

ZiA

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Foo Fighters

Megan Thee Stallion

Run the Jewels

Janelle Monáe

Glass Animals

Deftones

Young Thug

Tipper

Jack Harlow

Grace Potter

Primus

Nelly

The Disco Biscuits

Dashboard Confessional

Big Wild

TroyBoi

Marcus King Band

Lennon Stella

Orville Peck

Kim Petras

Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light

SVDDEN DEATH

Omar Apollo

Lucii

Waxahatchee

The Weather Station

Resistance Revival Chorus

LP Giobbi

ATLiens

Mija

Detox Unit

Rome In Silver

Jac Ross

Mdou Moctar

Tripp St.

NotLö

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Lizzo

Tame Impala

My Morning Jacket

G-Eazy

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Phoebe Bridgers

Incubus

Seven Lions

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents "WITH"

Kevin Gates

Marc Rebillet

Goose

Subtronics

Surfaces

J.I.D

Jon Batiste

The Band Camino

Ashnikko

Yaeji

Ekali

Tate McRae

Pinegrove

Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats

Remi Wolf

Wooli

Dr. Fresch

William Black

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Flamingosis

Hero The Band

Level Up

DJ Mel

Almost Monday

Lick

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Tyler, the Creator

Lana Del Rey

Lil Baby

deadmau5

Leon Bridges

Young the Giant

Brittany Howard

Flogging Molly

Boombox Cartel

Greensky Bluegrass

The Struts

CAAMP

Oliver Tree

PEEKABOO

Julien Baker

LSDREAM

Colony House

Flo Milli

Breland

Niko Moon

Jamila Woods

Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts and Luke Bergman

LUZCID

Elderbrook

Makaya McCraven

This story first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Scene.

