The Middle Tennessee Chapter of Sisters in Crime is hosting a free afternoon writing seminar Saturday, Feb. 29, at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
The entertaining and educational event kicks off at 1 p.m. sharp with a state-of- publishing panel featuring Jess Loury, Christina Boys, Ashley Hagen and Tom Wood, moderated by Lisa Wysocky. These award-winning authors and editors run the gamut from big publisher, to small publisher, to self-publisher, and will discuss trends, the business of books, the realities of publishing, and how to succeed in an industry that is rapidly changing.
At 2 p.m., best-selling Minneapolis author Jess Loury will take over with information on how to "Write Cleaner, Faster, Better: The Seven-Step Pyramid on a Point" method. Loury is the Agatha, Anthony and Lefty-nominated author of the critically acclaimed Mira James mysteries.
Many other local authors will be on hand to discuss and sell their books before and after the event.
Sisters in Crime is an international organization of mystery readers and authors. Many of the members are "Mister Sisters." The local Middle Tennessee chapter includes more than two dozen local authors, and members range from best-selling and award-winning, to aspiring and up-and-coming. In addition, many of the members are readers who love and support the genre.
The Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
For more information, go to sistersincrimemiddletennessee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.