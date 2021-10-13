Tickets are on sale now for an evening of laughter while supporting Waves Inc.
Stand Up for Waves is a new fundraising event that will take place Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Liberty Hall at the Factory in Franklin. Dusty Slay is the headlining comedian.
With his own Comedy Central Special, Slay was the youngest comedian to perform at the Grand Ole Opry Stage. In 2019, he was named on Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch. Waves says it is excited to welcome him Franklin for an evening of stand-up.
Tickets for this event are now on sale online through Waves Inc.’s website. Tickets are $100 a seat and includes a catered dinner, drinks and entertainment.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the services available through Waves to community members with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Waves has been serving Williamson County for 48 years, and the organization says the proceeds from Stand Up for Waves will ensure the continuation of quality programming for those enrolled in Waves Early Learning Program and Waves Adult Services.
