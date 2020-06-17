One of the nation’s largest health care consulting groups has named one of its Brentwood-based professionals its new managing principal.
Kevin Locke took over as leader of DHG Healthcare, a unit of national CPA firm Dixon Hughes Goodman, effective June 1. He assumed the position from Atlanta-based Brad Benton, who plans to retire from DHG in September.
Locke has been with DHG since late 2010, when the firm acquired Charis Healthcare, the Ohio consulting firm he had co-founded. He moved to Middle Tennessee in early 2014 to lead the firm’s new office here and has worked with a range of clients that include academic medical centers, major health systems and large physician enterprises.
“I couldn’t have more confidence in Kevin as he assumes overall responsibility for management of DHG’s largest industry practice,” Benton said in a statement. “Kevin’s leadership acumen, both within our legacy leadership team and in his market-facing work, is unquestioned."
DHG Healthcare is home to more than 300 people, about a seventh of Dixon Hughes Goodman’s total workforce.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
