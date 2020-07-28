As the girls soccer season approaches, some Williamson County girls soccer players past and present have been honored for their on-field performance.
Top Drawer Soccer has released its 2019-20 National High School All-American award winners for girls soccer.
On the list were:
- Christ Presbyterian Academy's Caroline Betts and Sylvie Keck
- Ravenwood grad Victoria Case (Austin Peay commit)
- Brentwood grads Kate Devine (Vanderbilt), Morgan Greene (Samford) and Elle Scott (Miami OH) and current Lady Bruin Haley Hannah
- Independence grad Sydney Hammond (Univ. of Texas Rio Grand Valley commit)
- Father Ryan grads Hannah Morton (UNC Greensboro), Lily Rummo (Western Kentucky) and Elizabeth Slavinsky
- BGA's Kennedy Price
The full list can be viewed on the TDS website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.