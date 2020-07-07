Seven members of the Hot Shots of Tennessee competition jump rope team qualified for the first-ever U.S. National Team that will compete at the inaugural International Jump Rope Union World Championships.
The competition, originally slated for July 2020, was rescheduled due to COVID-19 and will take place at the same location, TD Place Arena, in Ottawa, Ontario, in July 2021.
Olivia Byrd, William Pogue, Keren Rosen, Brady Siebert, Sara Smith, Delaney Talbert and Jacob Weatherford will represent the Hot Shots on the U.S. National Team. Their qualifying events include individual freestyle, pairs freestyle, double Dutch single freestyle, double Dutch pairs freestyle, single rope team freestyle and single rope speed sprint.
The qualification process for the U.S. National Team began last year at the American Jump Rope Federation National Championship in Raleigh, N.C., when a national ranking leaderboard was created. Athletes competed at national ranking events across the country, where they were video-recorded performing routines for which they hoped to qualify.
The recordings were then evaluated by a certified judging panel, with a separate panel reviewing and scoring all submissions for each jump rope event.
Although AMJRF competitions scheduled after the beginning of March were canceled due to the virus outbreak, judges continued scoring submitted recordings in order to finalize the leaderboard for the national team. Results are posted at http://www.amjrf.com/
Members of the Hot Shots attend Hunters Bend Elementary School, Grassland Middle School, Summit High School, Franklin High School and Duke University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.