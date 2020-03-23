burger1

Get hungry and support local restaurants in Williamson County. We know you are tired of your own cooking and want to share the love to Williamson County restaurants and local businesses, yes?

Order your next meal (and add a gift card to enjoy when the hunker down is over) with this list of eateries offering delivery and curbside pickup.

Pueblo Real

https://www.pueblorealrestaurant.com/

1340 West Main St., Franklin

615-794-3939

Order online https://togoorder.com/web/?id=372#!/

Curbside pickup available

Gift cards available

4884 Port Royal

931-486-9994

Tito’s Mexican Restaurant

https://www.pueblorealrestaurant.com/

Locations in Berry Farms, Nolensville and Spring Hill

https://www.pueblorealrestaurant.com/

Order online https://togoorder.com/web/?id=372#!/

Curbside pickup available

Gift cards available

Merridee’s Breadbasket

http://www.merridees.com/

110 4th Ave. South, Franklin

615-790-3755

Online ordering at https://merridees.alohaorderonline.com/

Call in orders, 615-790-3755

Curbside pickup available

Giftcards available https://www.giftcardmall.com/e-gift-cards/merridees-breadbasket-egift-card

Delivery at https://deliverydudes.com/restaurants/merridees-breadbasket-franklin-tn-2276

Merridee's is introducing Family Meals! Order breakfast, lunch and/or dinner. Choose a small or large meal and customize it to your family’s favorites. Items are packaged cold for you to heat up and serve fresh at home.

Red Pony

https://redponyrestaurant.com/

Every $75 gift card will come with an added $25 gift card through 4/15/20. To receive the promotion you must spend $75 in one transaction. Neither card will ever expire. No limit.

https://redponyrestaurant.cardfoundry.com/giftcards.php

Cork & Cow

https://corkandcow.com/

No delivery or curbside

Every $75 gift card will come with an added $25 gift card through April 15, 2020. To receive the promotion you must spend $75 in one transaction. Neither card will ever expire. No limit.

https://corkandcow.cardfoundry.com/giftcards.php

55 South

No delivery or curbside

https://www.eat55.com/

Every $75 gift card will come with an added $25 gift card through April 15, 2020. To receive the promotion you must spend $75 in one transaction. Neither card will ever expire. No limit

Puckett’s

with locations in Franklin, Columbia, Nashville and Murfreesboro

https://amarshallhospitality.com/

Takeout and curbside delivery

20% of all gift card sales now through March 31 will go to staff members who have been temporarily laid off.

Gift card  available online at https://amarshallhospitality.instagift.com/

or curbside pickup

Moon Wine & Spirits

https://www.moonwineandspirits.com/

6910 Moore’s Lane, Brentwood

615-472-1712

Delivery on spirits, mixers, wine, Coco’s Italian Market entrees and pizza

Curbside pickup

Call 615-472-1712

Delivery at https://deliverydudes.com/restaurants/moon-wine-and-spirits-brentwood-tn-5889

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

https://www.tazikis.com/

With locations in Franklin, Cool Springs and Brentwood

Delivery https://togoorder.com/web?id=188#!/

Curbside delivery https://togoorder.com/web?id=188#!/

Daily Dish Catering

https://dailydishcatering.com/

2205 Hillsboro Road, Franklin

615-293-1128

Online delivery orders at https://dailydishcatering.com/daily-dinners-delivered/

Phone in orders for pickup 615-293-1128

Mere Bulles

http://www.merebulles.com/

5201 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027

615-467-1945

Delivery within three miles, http://www.merebulles.com/menus/take-out-delivery-menu/

Online ordering and curbside delivery, http://www.merebulles.com/menus/take-out-delivery-menu/

Scout’s Pub

https://amarshallhospitality.com/

158 Front Street, Franklin

Takeout and curbside delivery

20% of all gift card sales now through March 31 will go to staff members who have been temporarily laid off.

Gift cards available online at https://amarshallhospitality.instagift.com/

Ground

https://www.groundrestaurant.com/

1409 West Main St., Franklin

615-721-5962

Order online at https://us.orderspoon.com/GroundRestaurant

330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin

615-9059350

Order online at https://us.orderspoon.com/ground 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

https://www.buttermilkskypieshopfranklin.com/

5050 Carothers Pky., Franklin

615-239-5921

Order online at https://www.buttermilkskypie.com/order/

Curbside pickup

Delivery at https://deliverydudes.com/food-delivery/franklin-tn

Burger Up

http://burgerupfranklin.com/#home

401 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin

615-503-9892

Curbside pickup available upon request

Delivery at https://deliverydudes.com/food-delivery/franklin-tn

Oh Be Joyful

http://objfranklin.com/

328 Main St., Franklin

 615-435-3603

To go orders at 615-435-3603

Text order to go 615-428-3368

Curbside delivery available

GRAYS on Main

https://graysonmain.com/

332 Main St., Franklin

615-435-3603

To go orders at 615-435-3603

Text order to go 615-428-3368

Curbside delivery available 

Herban Market

https://www.herban-market.com/

3078 Maddux Way, Franklin

615-567-6240

Phone orders for groceries and Herban Cafe with curbside delivery

Gift cards available online, https://squareup.com/gift/AN0EK7NJZRDAB/order

Sopapillas

https://sopapillas.com/

1109 Davenport Blvd. #600

Franklin, TN 37064

615-794-9989

Phone order with curbside pickup

Delivery with https://deliverydudes.com/restaurants/sopapillas-franklin-tn-278

1799 Kitchen and Cocktails

Harpeth Hotel

615-206-7510

https://www.facebook.com/1799Kitchen/

No online order option (menu on Facebook page)

Delivery with GrubHub starting Monday, March 23

Curbside pickup with phone in order

McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions

Harpeth Hotel

615-206-7510

https://www.facebook.com/McGavocksCoffee/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

No online order option (menu on Facebook page)

Delivery with GrubHub starting Monday March 23

Curbside pickup with phone in order

Zolo’s Italian Restaurant

http://www.zolosonline.com/

119 5th Ave N, Franklin

615-599-2901

20% off all curbside pickup

Gift card, buy $100 receive $120

Delivery with Delivery Dudes, https://deliverydudes.com/restaurants/zolos-italian-restaurant-franklin-tn-2008

Sperry’s

https://www.sperrys.com/

650 Frazier Drive, Franklin

615-778-9950

Offering lunch, dinner and brunch menu with curbside pickup.

Free dessert with every curbside pickup.

Want to grill at home? Sperry’s also offers fresh meat, seafood and homemade salad dressings for curbside pickup.

For a menu of meat selections and price, https://www.sperrys.com/location/sperrys-restaurant-cool-springs/ 

1892 Restaurant

1892leipersfork.com

4150 Old Hillsboro Road, Leiper’s Fork

615-614-3964

Limited delivery in Leiper’s Fork

Curbside pickup

Giftcards available for pickup

Ruby Sunshine

rubysunshine.com

231 Public Square, Franklin

615-716-3711

Order online at https://www.rubysunshine.com/

Delivery at https://www.grubhub.com/restaurant/ruby-sunshine-231-public-square-franklin/1546252

Curbside pickup

Gift cards available https://www.therubyslippercafe.net/store/product/giftcard/

Frothy Monkey

frothymonkey.com

125 5th Ave. S., Franklin

615-600-4756  x 3

Online ordering at https://frothymonkey.com/online-food-ordering/

Free delivery within a two mile radius

Curbside pickup

Franklin Mercantile

franklinmercantile.com

100 4th Avenue, Franklin

615-790-9730

Free delivery within 2 mile radius

Curbside pickup

Chop House

chophouse.com

1101 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin

615) 591-7666

Curbside pickup

Juice Bar

ilovejuicebar.com

232 5th Ave. North, Franklin

Delivery https://deliverydudes.com/restaurants/the-juice-bar-franklin-tn-8448

Curbside pickup available

Cool Cafe

coolcafe.com

1110 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin

615-599-0338

Delivery at https://deliverydudes.com/restaurants/cool-cafe-franklin-tn-2582

Curbside pickup available 

Miss Daisy’s Kitchen

https://www.missdaisyking.com/

1110 Hillsboro Road, Franklin

615-599-5313

Curbside delivery

Catering and Events by Suzette

104 Carr Ave., Ste. 7, Franklin

615-435-3656

info@cateringbysuzette.com

Freshly cooked meals, ready to eat, with instructions

Menu on Instagram and Facebook

Free delivery on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Order by 11 a.m. day before delivery

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.