Get hungry and support local restaurants in Williamson County. We know you are tired of your own cooking and want to share the love to Williamson County restaurants and local businesses, yes?
Order your next meal (and add a gift card to enjoy when the hunker down is over) with this list of eateries offering delivery and curbside pickup.
Pueblo Real
https://www.pueblorealrestaurant.com/
1340 West Main St., Franklin
615-794-3939
Order online https://togoorder.com/web/?id=372#!/
Curbside pickup available
Gift cards available
4884 Port Royal
931-486-9994
Tito’s Mexican Restaurant
https://www.pueblorealrestaurant.com/
Locations in Berry Farms, Nolensville and Spring Hill
https://www.pueblorealrestaurant.com/
Order online https://togoorder.com/web/?id=372#!/
Curbside pickup available
Gift cards available
Merridee’s Breadbasket
110 4th Ave. South, Franklin
615-790-3755
Online ordering at https://merridees.alohaorderonline.com/
Call in orders, 615-790-3755
Curbside pickup available
Giftcards available https://www.giftcardmall.com/e-gift-cards/merridees-breadbasket-egift-card
Delivery at https://deliverydudes.com/restaurants/merridees-breadbasket-franklin-tn-2276
Merridee's is introducing Family Meals! Order breakfast, lunch and/or dinner. Choose a small or large meal and customize it to your family’s favorites. Items are packaged cold for you to heat up and serve fresh at home.
Red Pony
https://redponyrestaurant.com/
Every $75 gift card will come with an added $25 gift card through 4/15/20. To receive the promotion you must spend $75 in one transaction. Neither card will ever expire. No limit.
https://redponyrestaurant.cardfoundry.com/giftcards.php
Cork & Cow
No delivery or curbside
Every $75 gift card will come with an added $25 gift card through April 15, 2020. To receive the promotion you must spend $75 in one transaction. Neither card will ever expire. No limit.
https://corkandcow.cardfoundry.com/giftcards.php
55 South
No delivery or curbside
Every $75 gift card will come with an added $25 gift card through April 15, 2020. To receive the promotion you must spend $75 in one transaction. Neither card will ever expire. No limit
Puckett’s
with locations in Franklin, Columbia, Nashville and Murfreesboro
https://amarshallhospitality.com/
Takeout and curbside delivery
20% of all gift card sales now through March 31 will go to staff members who have been temporarily laid off.
Gift card available online at https://amarshallhospitality.instagift.com/
or curbside pickup
Moon Wine & Spirits
https://www.moonwineandspirits.com/
6910 Moore’s Lane, Brentwood
615-472-1712
Delivery on spirits, mixers, wine, Coco’s Italian Market entrees and pizza
Curbside pickup
Call 615-472-1712
Delivery at https://deliverydudes.com/restaurants/moon-wine-and-spirits-brentwood-tn-5889
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
With locations in Franklin, Cool Springs and Brentwood
Delivery https://togoorder.com/web?id=188#!/
Curbside delivery https://togoorder.com/web?id=188#!/
Daily Dish Catering
https://dailydishcatering.com/
2205 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
615-293-1128
Online delivery orders at https://dailydishcatering.com/daily-dinners-delivered/
Phone in orders for pickup 615-293-1128
Mere Bulles
5201 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027
615-467-1945
Delivery within three miles, http://www.merebulles.com/menus/take-out-delivery-menu/
Online ordering and curbside delivery, http://www.merebulles.com/menus/take-out-delivery-menu/
Scout’s Pub
https://amarshallhospitality.com/
158 Front Street, Franklin
Takeout and curbside delivery
20% of all gift card sales now through March 31 will go to staff members who have been temporarily laid off.
Gift cards available online at https://amarshallhospitality.instagift.com/
Ground
https://www.groundrestaurant.com/
1409 West Main St., Franklin
615-721-5962
Order online at https://us.orderspoon.com/GroundRestaurant
330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin
615-9059350
Order online at https://us.orderspoon.com/ground
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
https://www.buttermilkskypieshopfranklin.com/
5050 Carothers Pky., Franklin
615-239-5921
Order online at https://www.buttermilkskypie.com/order/
Curbside pickup
Delivery at https://deliverydudes.com/food-delivery/franklin-tn
Burger Up
http://burgerupfranklin.com/#home
401 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin
615-503-9892
Curbside pickup available upon request
Delivery at https://deliverydudes.com/food-delivery/franklin-tn
Oh Be Joyful
328 Main St., Franklin
615-435-3603
To go orders at 615-435-3603
Text order to go 615-428-3368
Curbside delivery available
GRAYS on Main
332 Main St., Franklin
615-435-3603
To go orders at 615-435-3603
Text order to go 615-428-3368
Curbside delivery available
Herban Market
https://www.herban-market.com/
3078 Maddux Way, Franklin
615-567-6240
Phone orders for groceries and Herban Cafe with curbside delivery
Gift cards available online, https://squareup.com/gift/AN0EK7NJZRDAB/order
Sopapillas
1109 Davenport Blvd. #600
Franklin, TN 37064
615-794-9989
Phone order with curbside pickup
Delivery with https://deliverydudes.com/restaurants/sopapillas-franklin-tn-278
1799 Kitchen and Cocktails
Harpeth Hotel
615-206-7510
https://www.facebook.com/1799Kitchen/
No online order option (menu on Facebook page)
Delivery with GrubHub starting Monday, March 23
Curbside pickup with phone in order
McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions
Harpeth Hotel
615-206-7510
https://www.facebook.com/McGavocksCoffee/?epa=SEARCH_BOX
No online order option (menu on Facebook page)
Delivery with GrubHub starting Monday March 23
Curbside pickup with phone in order
Zolo’s Italian Restaurant
119 5th Ave N, Franklin
615-599-2901
20% off all curbside pickup
Gift card, buy $100 receive $120
Delivery with Delivery Dudes, https://deliverydudes.com/restaurants/zolos-italian-restaurant-franklin-tn-2008
Sperry’s
650 Frazier Drive, Franklin
615-778-9950
Offering lunch, dinner and brunch menu with curbside pickup.
Free dessert with every curbside pickup.
Want to grill at home? Sperry’s also offers fresh meat, seafood and homemade salad dressings for curbside pickup.
For a menu of meat selections and price, https://www.sperrys.com/location/sperrys-restaurant-cool-springs/
1892 Restaurant
4150 Old Hillsboro Road, Leiper’s Fork
615-614-3964
Limited delivery in Leiper’s Fork
Curbside pickup
Giftcards available for pickup
Ruby Sunshine
231 Public Square, Franklin
615-716-3711
Order online at https://www.rubysunshine.com/
Delivery at https://www.grubhub.com/restaurant/ruby-sunshine-231-public-square-franklin/1546252
Curbside pickup
Gift cards available https://www.therubyslippercafe.net/store/product/giftcard/
Frothy Monkey
125 5th Ave. S., Franklin
615-600-4756 x 3
Online ordering at https://frothymonkey.com/online-food-ordering/
Free delivery within a two mile radius
Curbside pickup
Franklin Mercantile
100 4th Avenue, Franklin
615-790-9730
Free delivery within 2 mile radius
Curbside pickup
Chop House
1101 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin
Curbside pickup
Juice Bar
232 5th Ave. North, Franklin
Delivery https://deliverydudes.com/restaurants/the-juice-bar-franklin-tn-8448
Curbside pickup available
Cool Cafe
1110 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin
615-599-0338
Delivery at https://deliverydudes.com/restaurants/cool-cafe-franklin-tn-2582
Curbside pickup available
Miss Daisy’s Kitchen
https://www.missdaisyking.com/
1110 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
615-599-5313
Curbside delivery
Catering and Events by Suzette
104 Carr Ave., Ste. 7, Franklin
615-435-3656
Freshly cooked meals, ready to eat, with instructions
Menu on Instagram and Facebook
Free delivery on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Order by 11 a.m. day before delivery
