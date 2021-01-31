The three Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafes in Franklin, Brentwood and Cool Springs are joining with other Fresh Hospitality restaurants for a February fundraiser to support the Nashville Area American Red Cross’ efforts to aid victims of last year’s tornadoes that swept through Nashville and elsewhere in Tennessee.
Beginning Monday, Taziki’s and also I Love Juice Bar will donate $1 from every soup sold at select locations in Middle Tennessee. Each concept will also offer guests the opportunity to add a $1 donation to their purchases throughout the month, according to a press release from Fresh Hospitality.
Other Taziki’s that are part of the fundraiser are in Green Hills, The Gulch, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet and Nashville’s West End. Participating Juice Box locations are in Brentwood, Belle Meade, Berry Hill, Germantown, The Gulch and Mt. Juliet.
Rachel Layton, managing partner at I Love Juice Bar who joined the concept after three years as VP of Marketing at Taziki’s, pointed out how crucial the Red Cross was in efforts to support those who were affected by the tornado that swept through March 2-3.
“As a Fresh Hospitality family, we banded together after the tornadoes to donate our time and countless meals all across town,” Layton said. “The Red Cross was there every step of the way helping to provide shelter, food, volunteers, mental health resources and so much more to those in need. We worked closely with the Red Cross in the days and weeks immediately after the tornadoes, and we are proud to continue supporting their efforts today.”
To learn more about I Love Juice Bar, visit www.ilovejuicebar.com. To learn more about Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, visit www.tazikis.com.
