Two veterinarians from practices in Williamson County have been selected to the 2020-21 executive board for the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association (TVMA).
Dr. Matt Povlovich, co-owner of and a veterinarian at Tennessee Equine Hospital in Thompson’s Station, has been named president of the board, while Dr. Margaret (Midge) Phillips, who founded Clovercroft Veterinary Hospital in Franklin with her husband, Dr. Jim Phillips, has been selected as secretary/treasurer.
Other newly elected officers are Dr. Tai Federico of Riverview Animal Hospital in Chattanooga as president-elect, Dr. Bob Parker of Shelby Center Hospital for Animals in Bartlett as vice president, and Dr. Danny Walker of the University of Tennessee at Martin as immediate past president.
Six members-at-large were also elected to represent East, West and Middle Tennessee. They are Dr. Joanne Hibbs, Tazewell Pike Animal Clinic, Corryton; Dr. Robert Monin, Mountain Empire Large Animal Hospital, Johnson City; Dr. Lee Butler, Huntington Animal Clinic, Huntington; Dr. Lauren Dabney, Northside Animal Clinic, Humboldt; Dr. Beau House, Nashville Veterinary Specialists, Nashville; and Dr. Julie Buford, Nashville Veterinary Specialists, Nashville.
Deloris Green Gaines, CMP, serves as the executive director for the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association.
Since 1909, the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association has been committed to advancing the science and art of veterinary medicine. More than 1,200 members work to ensure that laws and regulations promote the health and well-being of all animals, and protect public health and human welfare.
For additional information, visit www.tvmanet.org.
