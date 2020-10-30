Franklin-based Logo Brands, a manufacturer of officially licensed tailgating products, will hold its fall sale Nov. 12-15, at a temporary 13,000-square-foot space next to American Girl at CoolSprings Galleria.
For the past 11 years, the sale was held at the company’s headquarters warehouse, according to a release. This year's event will offer 50 percent off retail on Logo Brands’ tailgating gear, representing more than 450 athletics teams and organizations.
The store opens to the public Oct. 31 and will remain open through the end of December during regular mall hours. On days other than Nov. 12-15, the store will offer customers 25 percent off retail on all products plus doorbuster sales and other daily discounts.
Retail items include officially licensed tailgate chairs, tables, coolers, glassware, stadium blankets, holiday ornaments, gloves, face masks, loungewear, home décor and apparel.
In August, Logo Brands announced it had acquired the drinkware division of Milwaukee-based The Boelter Companies.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
