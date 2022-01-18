Longtime federal appeals court Judge Gilbert Merritt Jr. has died, The Tennessean reported Sunday.
He was 86, and had faced metastatic prostate cancer, the newspaper reported.
Merritt was appointed the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. He ultimately rose to chief judge of the court and had been on senior status since 2001.
Prior to joining the federal bench, Merritt practiced with Boult, Hunt, Cummins and Connors and with Gullett, Sanford Robinson and Merritt. He was an associate metropolitan attorney for the city of Nashville, taught at Vanderbilt University Law School and was U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee from 1966 to 1969.
Then-President Bill Clinton considered Merritt for a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1990s.
“A deeply intelligent and deliberative legal thinker, he was an ardent defender of the liberties that form the foundations of our Constitution,” former Vice President Al Gore told The Tennessean. “I am holding his family in my thoughts and prayers.”
