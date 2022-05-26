After nine seasons in the dugout, Brentwood High School baseball coach Bill Moore is stepping away from his post.
The school shared Thursday that Moore would indeed be leaving his role as Bruins head coach, a role he's held since 2013.
“It has been an honor and a joy to coach at Brentwood High School," Moore said in a release. "I will forever be grateful for the opportunity offered to me 9 years ago. The support from the administration, athletic department and community makes this school one of the top places to work in the state.
"I feel fortunate to have had the chance to work with some amazing kids and represent an amazing school and community.”
Moore led the Bruins to a Class AAA state title in 2017, the school's first in baseball, and a runner-up state finish in 2018. Brentwood also made it to the state tournament in 2014 in Moore's first season.
This year's Bruins team made it to the region semifinal, but lost to rival Ravenwood. The team claimed the district title, though, in what would wind up being Moore's last season with the team.
“Bill Moore is an outstanding baseball coach and an even better man," BHS Athletic Director Joe Blair said in the release. "He’s done a tremendous job on and off the field helping our boys grow and leading our program to the highest level, winning the State Championship in 2017.
"His teams also accomplished something no other Williamson County School has ever done, making it to back-to-back State Championship games in 2017 and 2018. I’m grateful not only for his job as our baseball coach, but also for his friendship and high character that he has consistently displayed. I wish him and his family nothing but the very best going forward.”
Brentwood went 24-10 this past season, and 8-4 in district play.
