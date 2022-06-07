After the city of Brentwood's longtime planning and codes director retired, a replacement wasn't far behind.
The city saw Jeff Dobson, a veteran of 28 years, retire from his post, and has hired Bob Leeman to take his place.
After being hired in 1993, Dobson worked his way up from being a city planner to running the department, a job he's had since 2009.
“The Planning and Codes Director is a difficult job that must often try to find a delicate balance on many complex and controversial issues," Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said in a release. "Jeff always handled this role in a very professional and fair manner that gained the respect of all parties. "His influence on Brentwood can be seen across the community and will be felt for years to come."
The city says some of Dobson’s biggest achievements while at Brentwood include the role of Secretary of the Brentwood Planning Commission, his help with historic preservation, his involvement in the development of the Brentwood 2020 and 2030 plans, completion of several special censuses that gained hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional state shared revenues for the city and his "steady hand" in guiding the community through almost three decades of significant growth.
“Anyone can travel a very short distance, anywhere in Brentwood, and see our impact on the community. No matter your starting point,” Dobson told his staff to encourage them over the years.
His last day was last Friday.
Replacing him is Leeman, the former deputy director and 20-year vet of the Metro Nashville Planning Department.
“Bob’s extensive planning knowledge, demonstrated experience with overseeing and managing the review of complex projects, his management skills, and his familiarity with the growth and development challenges facing all Middle Tennessee made him the best fit for this position," Bednar said of Leeman.
"While the development issues facing Brentwood are certainly different than Nashville, I am confident Bob can easily step in and lead our Planning and Codes Department in a way that continues to enhance the quality-of-life Brentwood residents have come to expect.”
Leeman will start on July 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.