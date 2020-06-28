Brentwood Police Department's second in command, Assistant Chief Tommy Walsh officially retired on Friday, June 26, after a 31-year career with the department.
Walsh began his career in 1988 as a patrol officer, before rising in the ranks, earning the promotions to Assistant Police Chief in 2012.
Throughout Walsh's career he served as Vice President of Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy Class #588 in 1988, was honored as Brentwood Police Department Officer of the Year 1991, Brentwood Rotary Officer of the Year 1993, was awarded the 2002 Distinguished Service Award BPD, Purple Heart Award BPD in 2002, FBI Award for Valor in Line of Duty in 2002, Morris Heithcock Lodge #041 Officer of the Year in 2003, Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Officer of the Year in 2003, National Association of Police Officers Top Cop Award in 2003 and was a greater for President George W. Bush in 2003.
Walsh served in many different capacities within the department including as a Field Training Officer, Crime Scene Technician and Detective.
In 1995, Chief Walsh was promoted to Sergeant in the Patrol Division and to Lieutenant in 2006. In 2010, he was promoted to Captain where he supervised the Administrative and Technical Support Services Division.
“I could not have hoped for a better person to have served as my assistant chief for the past eight years. He has made my job easy and made me look good. I am so proud to have served along side him and call him my friend," BPD Chief Jeff Hughes said in a news release.
“It’s been a wonderful career and I’ve had the neat privilege of being a resident here, too. The events of the last few days have been difficult, but I want to say thank you for your support," Walsh said.
In May, Walsh reflected on his long career here.
Walsh earned his bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University in 1988 and has attended more than 40 specialized law enforcement training classes including the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development.
Richard Hickey, who previously served as Captain, was officially named the Assistant Chief of Police effective June 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.