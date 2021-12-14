Longtime Community Health Systems director Julia “Judi” North died last week, the Franklin-based hospital company said in a release.
North had served as a CHS Board of Directors member since 2004 and was lead director at the time of her death.
North’s previous roles included president of consumer services at BellSouth Telecommunications and president and CEO of video conferencing system company VSI Enterprises. In addition, she served on the boards of other companies.
“It is with tremendous sadness that we mourn the loss of our dear friend and fellow board member, Judi North,” CHS Executive Chairman Wayne Smith said in a release. “During the 17 years that she served on our board, Judi’s leadership, wisdom and influence made her a guiding force for our board and our organization. Judi loved and supported our mission of providing quality healthcare for patients across the country and never lost sight of that most important purpose. She always upheld our values of operating with integrity and accountability. She supported our leadership team and inspired excellence at every level. Our entire company is grateful for Judi’s many years of service. She will be greatly missed by all of us, her family, and everyone who knew her.”
CHS owns or leases 83 hospitals with approximately 13,000 beds.
