Pearl Bransford, an alderman at large for the city of Franklin for the past 13 years and a friend to many throughout the community, died Friday evening.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
In addition to her role on the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Bransford was considerably active in the community.
“Pearl lived a life of service as a health care professional, a school board member, and since 2007 as an Alderman for the city of Franklin,” Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey said in an email. “Pearl Bransford loved Franklin and served the community with a beautiful and gracious spirit. As a community and city team, we are grieving and will greatly miss our friend Pearl Bransford. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bransford family and Pearl’s many friends.”
Bransford and her husband, Henry (Hank) Bransford, moved to Franklin more than 30 years ago to raise their three small children, according to her bio on the city of Franklin’s website.
As an active parent Pearl became involved with the Franklin Special School District and Battle Ground Academy. She eventually was elected to serve on the Franklin Special School Board of Directors for 11 years and served as vice president for eight years prior to her resignation to focus full-time on her nursing career at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Bransford served in a variety of leadership roles during her 18 years at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
In early 2000, Bransford became directly involved in the older and neglected Natchez Street Community where she established Natchez Place Inc. She partnered with others to place the Natchez Street Community on the National Register of Historical Places. She not only "talked the talk;" she "walked the walk" by investing and living in the community, which today continues to redevelop and improve.
Arrangements will be made at a later time.
