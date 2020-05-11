Davis House Child Advocacy Center has named a longtime leader in the nonprofit sector as its new executive director to replace Marcus Stamps, who left in March to become executive director for the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Tennessee.
Brent D. Hutchinson began his duties at Davis House May 4, and will be on-site at the Franklin location starting May 18. He brings nearly 25 years’ executive experience in cross sector leadership, team development, program implementation, frontline fundraising and community development. He earned the PhD in Leadership Studies, the Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Certificate from Duke University, and was named an Obama Fellow by the Barack Obama Foundation, one of only 20 civic innovators from around the globe, in 2019.
“In a perfect world, places like Davis House do not exist. But that is not the environment in which we live,” Hutchinson said in a press release from Davis House. “As we work together to create a better, more just and safe community, Davis House is uniquely positioned to convene stakeholders from across the community to protect our children, to raise the standards of our community caregivers, and to serve families in need with excellence and certitude.
"I could not be more honored to assume the helm from Marcus Stamps and work with this team to make deeply transformational differences in survivors’ lives.”
Hutchinson most recently served for eight years as executive director of the Hindman Settlement School in Kentucky, specializing in dyslexia education, foodways, and cultural heritage in rural communities. He also served as lead pastor for Ministry Leadership at Rolling Hills Church in Franklin, where he worked to help grow the church, provide counseling services, and lead the staff team from 2005-2012.
In addition to these executive roles, Hutchinson also served as clinical therapist for organizations focused on wellness for children and families from across community sectors after earning a master’s degree in family studies and marriage and family therapy from the University of Kentucky.
“On behalf of the board of directors, we are thrilled to welcome Brent to Davis House and back to Williamson County,” said Davis House Chairman of the Board of Directors Mike Schenck. “His vision and leadership skills are a perfect match for the organization, and we look forward to working with him to continue the growth of Davis House to better serve this community.”
Davis House Child Advocacy Center helps combat child abuse by providing services to children and their families in crisis and providing community education focused on prevention and early intervention. It served 525 new children last year in Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties.
For more information on how to financially support the children in a specific community struggling with abuse, contact Tara Tidwell at tara@davishouscac.org. To report known or suspected child abuse, call the TN Child Abuse Hotline at 877-237-0004.
