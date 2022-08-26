Longtime Williamson County Commissioner, civic leader and businessman Brigadier General Bertram (Bert) Humble Chalfant, Jr., died on Wednesday surrounded by members of his family. He was 86.
Chalfant was representing District 7 on the county's commission at the time of his death. He was just recently re-elected to his role alongside fellow District 7 Commissioner Tom Tunnicliffe.
He served on the county commission for 36 years, having first been elected to that role in 1986.
"BG Chalfant gave back to his community in many ways, including service as Williamson County Commissioner for District 7 for [36] years and a Williamson Medical Center Board of Trustees member among many other activities," his obituary reads.
"An accomplished, dignified, strong Christian, BG Chalfant gave selflessly to his family, his church and his community and will be missed by all who knew and loved him."
He was born June 13, 1936, in Nashville, to the late Bertram Humble Chalfant and Argie Sherrod Neil Chalfant. He was also preceded in death by two stepmothers, Attie Vernon Jarman Chalfant and Julia Lafayette Norwood Chalfant.
Chalfant attended Parmer School, Montgomery Bell Academy and Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
On May 31, 1958, he was commissioned from ROTC as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army and served for 33 years, during which time he earned two Distinguished Service Medals, one Meritorious Service Medal, a Bronze Star among other medals.
Following his active military service, BG Chalfant returned to Nashville working within many family businesses as well as banking where he retired as President of First Tennessee Bank, Rutherford County.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Betty Jane Brindley Cook Chalfant; two daughters, Lea Neil Chalfant Sullins (Dan) and Anna Eugenia Chalfant O’Neal (Scott); two stepsons, James Bradford Cook and Jonathan Creighton Cook (Lynn Archer); sister, Argie Chalfant Oman; nephew, John Allen Oman (Martha Arnold) and niece, Argie Vernon Oman McDonald (William) and grandchildren Dan Crawford Sullins, Jr., Ayla Gabriella O’Neal, Erich Neil Sullins, Cleveland Bates O’Neal, Grayson Payne Cook, Jackson Henley Cook, LCpl Griffin Bradford Cook (US Marine Corp), Carson Lenore Cook, Margaret Emerson Cook, and Sarah Scott Elizabeth Cook.
His Celebration of Life Services will be conducted Tuesday, Aug. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, Nashville at 1 p.m. with visitation in the Cheek House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Nashville (4815 Franklin Road, Nashville, TN 37220) or Alive Hospice (1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203).
