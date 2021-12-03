The City of Franklin has slated Liberty Park in Cool Springs for significant expansion and has already entered the design phase.
The city entered into an agreement for the development plans for the expansion with Lose Design — the same Nashville-based planning firm that delineated plans for the now four-year-old, $6.2 million Freedom Ball Fields joint project between the city and the Franklin Special School District.
The Liberty Park agreement marks an expenditure of $359,000, which tops the similar agreement for Freedom Ball Fields by $82,700. The projected cost of the updated master plan — submitted by Lose Design early last year — for the expansion deal as approved by the Board of Mayor and Alderman in June was around $14.7 million.
In addition to the Freedom Ball Fields project, this year has also seen Lose Design plan the development of a 54-acre property called The Goat Farm in Sumner County for a two-rink hockey facility in Gallatin.
Positioned for access from the junction of East McEwen Drive and Turning Wheel Lane, Liberty Park’s 85 acres currently offer three tournament-eligible baseball fields, an off-leash dog park and a 10-hole disc golf course.
The new plan aims to add a baseball batting cage, cricket batting cages, an open-air farmers’ market, refurbished parking areas, a pickle-ball facility, new playground features, a main restroom building with three offshoot restroom buildings, a tennis facility, mountain bike trails with a trailhead, a pump track, a multi-purpose practice field and seating enhancements for the baseball fields.
The city will remit the total value of the contract in a lump-sum payment, consistent with the same structure of its Freedom Ball Fields contract with Lose. That contract was similarly initiated in 2019 for $276,300, and the city finally landed a general contractor in July this year — Manchester-based Sain Construction Co., developer of Fischer Park’s 30-acre Port Royal Park expanse in Spring Hill. Thereafter, Lose Design was contracted further to render ongoing construction administration services for no more than $101,500.
The Liberty Park expansion is budgeted into the city’s Capital Investment Plan to draw funds from Quadrant 1’s share of the Parkland Fund.
Since its founding in 1982, Lose Design has evolved into an multi-disciplinary, award-winning practice operating in more than a dozen markets across the U.S., the Caribbean and China. Within Williamson County, the company rendered master planning and administration services for the Sonoma subdivision in Brentwood, the Stockett Creek subdivision also in Brentwood and 11th Off Main in Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.