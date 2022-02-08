To help wipe away the cobwebs of winter, the Lotz House is offering evening ghost tours Saturday and again Feb. 26, with two scheduled each night.
Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon that are said to haunt the historic home, according to a press release. The Lotz House has been featured on the Travel Channel’s Haunted Live as well as the network’s The Most Terrifying Places in America.
“These tours are unique in terms that evidence and stories will be shared about specific ghosts and goblins that inhabit the Lotz House and the battlefield of Franklin, Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Cartwright said. “Visitors will get their blood boiled to help get them through a cold February night.
At ground zero of the Battle of Franklin, the Lotz House witnessed untold bloodshed. The traumatic past and the unexplained phenomena seen by many of its visitors led the home to be dubbed the “Second-Most Terrifying Place in America” by the Travel Channel. These strange happenings include a woman crying out for a loved one, a little girl staring out the window and ordinary items that just won’t stay put.
The guided 90-minute ghost tours will begin at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 615-790-7190. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 7-13.
