To help commemorate the upcoming 100th anniversary of Tennessee becoming the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment to make women’s suffrage legal in the United States, the Lotz House in downtown Franklin will launch a specialty tour focusing on women in history.
Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Y. Cartwright announced the new tour Monday, and said staff member Kelly Kautzman will guide the one-hour tour. It will explore what civilian life was like for women in the 1860s as well as the compelling experiences that molded Matilda Lotz as a young girl growing up during the Battle of Franklin.
She turned 6-years-old the day before the battle and later grew up to become a famous portrait artist winning honorable mention for her work exhibited at the Paris Salon. She was the first woman to be honored by the Paris Academy of Painting, receiving two gold medals for her work.
Kautzman has worked at the Lotz House since 2018 and has enjoyed exploring the lives of women in history. Prior to the Lotz House, she worked at Travelers Rest and the Battle of Franklin Trust.
“When I first came to the Lotz House,” Kautzman said, “I was mesmerized by the story of Matilda Lotz’s sheltered life and how she grew to become a strong, talented woman whose artwork is highly sought after, even today. I enjoy sharing her story along with stories of the other women of the times with our visitors.”
The Women’s History Tour is held every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 3:30 p.m., and reservations are required by calling 615-790-7170 or emailing [email protected]. Tickets are $25 for adults, $12 for children 7-13 and ages 6 and under are free.
Guided tours of the Lotz House are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $6 for children ages 7–13 and ages 6 and under are free.
Thomas Cartwright’s Walking Battlefield Tour is $30 per person and the Lotz House Cellar Tour is $25 per person. Both tours require reservations by calling 615-790-7190.
The Lotz House is located at 1111 Columbia Ave. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.
