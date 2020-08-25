To kick off the Halloween season, the Lotz House is offering evening ghost tours of the house on Friday and Saturday nights beginning Sept. 11 through October.
Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon that are said to haunt the historic home. The Lotz House has been featured on the Travel Channel’s Haunted Live as well as Travel Channel’s The Most Terrifying Places in America.
“Since the house opened to the public in 2008, the staff, volunteers and visitors have experienced so many unexplainable sightings, actions and paranormal activity in the house,” Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Cartwright said. “Visitors find the recounts intriguing and it’s an experience they can’t get anywhere else.”
At the center of the gruesome Battle of Franklin, the Lotz House witnessed untold bloodshed. The traumatic past and the unexplained phenomena seen by many of its visitors led the home to be dubbed the “Second-Most Terrifying Place in America” by the Travel Channel. These strange happenings include a woman crying out for a loved one, a little girl staring out the window and ordinary items that just won’t stay put.
The guided 90-minute ghost tour will begin at 6 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through the month of October, including Halloween. Visitors may also make reservations for other nights. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 7-13. The Lotz House adheres to Tennessee’s COVID-19 guidelines and protocols for the safety of visitors. Lotz House staff wear masks and ask that all visitors wear masks as well. To purchase tickets, call (615)790-7190.
