My son, Cameron, a graduating senior at Belmont University, wrote this fun piece and gave me permission to share it with my readers.
I don’t know if he’s familiar with Gabriel Marquez’s novel “Love in the Time of Cholera,” but what I like about Cameron’s poem is that it’s 367 pages shorter and it has a happier ending.
Love in the Time of Coronavirus
By Cameron Presson
I love the way you look at me,
suspiciously,
wondering if my cheeks look red
or if it’s just the lighting.
I love the way you say my name,
muffled,
muzzled by the mask on your face
that I wish you’d take off.
I love the way you hold my hand,
gloved,
vinyl fingers that don’t feel like skin
because they aren’t.
I love the way you rub my back,
jagged,
with the stick you found in the yard
to keep me at a six-feet distance.
I love the way you walk with me,
separated,
on opposite sidewalks so that it’s impossible
to hear what you want to order for take-out.
I love the way you smile at me,
distracted,
as you smile past the camera
towards the Jimmy Johns delivery guy at the door.
Truly,
I wouldn’t change a thing.
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.
