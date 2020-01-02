Love the Dress, an organization that provides affordable prom dresses to students, is currently accepting donations of new or gently used formal dresses and accessories.
Dresses in sizes 16 girls/00 and up as well as formal shoes, handbags and jewelry can be dropped off at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library or at Realty ONE Music City at 600a Frazier Drive in Franklin throughout January.
Donations can also be dropped off at any of the 4 Jimmy’s Cleaners located at 188 Front St in Westhaven or 1403 Lewisburg Pike in Franklin; 710 Old Hickory Blvd in Brentwood; 4886 Port Royal Rd in Spring Hill.
Fieldstone Farms Clubhouse located at 1530 Lexington Parkway in Franklin will also collect the dresses Monday through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout February.
According to Love the Dress’ Chair Mindy Hoover, the organization aims to provide teen girls and their families with affordable dresses for their big night regardless of income.
“It’s a pretty special event," Hoover said in a phone call. "This is our 10th year, which is really exciting.”
Hoover added that they accept anywhere from 300 to 500 girls to attend the Feb. 29 event, which includes a boutique-like experience to find the perfect dress.
According to their website, girls can either trade their previous prom or formal dresses in for a new one, or they can buy one for $20 while short dresses are only $10.
Eighth grade and high school girls can pin their name, school and email to the dress if they want to receive a voucher for a free gown at the event. Only one trade allowed per girl.
Profits raised will be donated to sponsor WayFM. Other sponsors include The Gate Community Church, Two Men and A Truck, Centennial High School Cosmetology and Chick-Fil-A.
Door Prize Sponsors include Moments Peace Salon and Spa, Street Tuxedo and Sonic-Franklin, and Dress Donations are provided by Bella Bridesmaid, JCPenny’s-Coolsprings and Ross Dress For Less-Coolsprings.
The 10th annual Love the Dress event will take place on Feb. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gate Community Church in Franklin. More information about Love the Dress can be found here.
