Love the Dress, an organization that provides affordable prom dresses to students, is currently accepting donations of new or gently used formal dresses and accessories.
Dresses in sizes 16-20 girls and up as well as formal shoes, handbags and jewelry can be dropped off at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library throughout January.
In February, Realty ONE Music City at 600a Frazier Drive, all Jimmy's Cleaners locations in Franklin, the Fieldstone Farms Clubhouse at 1530 Lexington Parkway, and at Posh at 231 Public Square, will also be collecting dress donations, as well as Williamson County Schools high schools.
Pre-registration is required and opens on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.
The event is sponsored by WayFM, and will take place on Friday, March 4, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., and on Saturday, March 5, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Gate, located at 4040 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin.
More information about Love the Dress, including how to donate or receive a dress, can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.