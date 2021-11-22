The Battle of Franklin Trust will continue its annual tradition of displaying luminaries at the Carter House and Carnton at dusk next Tuesday to honor the casualties inflicted during the Battle of Franklin 157 years ago.
“The Illumination is one of the most solemn ceremonies we perform,” said Eric A. Jacobson, CEO of The Battle of Franklin Trust. “It is difficult to explain the toll of the battle with words alone, but seeing the luminaries glowing at dusk contributes to a better understanding of what happened at Franklin on Nov. 30, 1864.”
The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at the Carter House, which is where most of the luminaries will be present this year. Jacobson will make a few remarks and then names of some of the casualties will be read by a number of speakers over the course of the next 40-45 minutes.
The Battle of Franklin Trust will also offer exclusive anniversary battlefield tours on Nov. 30. Five 90-minute tours will be available each day and every hour from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tours will be limited to 25 people each, and will begin at the Carter House Visitor Center and focus specifically on the Tennessee Campaign and the Battle of Franklin. Tickets may be purchased online at boft.org/battlefield-tours.
The Illumination ceremony is free and open to the public. Visitors are invited to walk through the luminaries placed on the grounds and throughout Carter House and Carnton. Both sites will be open to the public for free walk-through tours from 5-7 p.m.
Reservations are required for the battlefield tours. For reservations or more information about the Illumination event, contact Bill Clark at [email protected] call 615-794-0903.
To learn more about the Battle of Franklin Trust, visit www.boft.org. If you are interested in participating as a volunteer, visit www.boft.org/volunteer.
