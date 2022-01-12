Brentwood-based MacNeill Pride Group announced Tuesday a rebrand under the new name, Gathr Outdoors.
Still a portfolio company of Centre Partners, MPG’s rebrand comes after significant M&A activity and personnel changes in the last two years. Gathr Outdoors continues to expand its outdoor sports and activities market share.
Last summer saw the outdoor sporting goods corporation land its third acquisition since 2017 and bring in an outside hire, Keith Bornholtz, from the pet products sector as its new CEO. With Bornholtz also came four new directors to MPG’s board — all but one formerly executives in other industries.
“Gathr Outdoors’ north star is ‘Together Outside.’ Whether you're camping, fishing or just at your kid’s weekend sports tournament, we want you to share these moments comfortably with the friends and family we love. Our purpose is to inspire time spent together outdoors by promoting a passion for adventures big and small,” Bornholtz said.
MPG's most recent acquisition targeted Asheville, N.C.-based Rightline Gear in November, adding their manufacture of air mattresses, cargo products, car top carriers, foam block paddle sport carriers, jeep storage bags, tailgating canopies and truck and SUV tents. The acquisition announced last May just before the executive personnel changes was of Connecticut-based camping gear company, GCI Outdoor. GCI manufactures and markets bags, camp kitchens and signature camping chairs with specialty features. In July, MPG next acquired Klymit, a leading outdoor gear designer based in Kaysville, Utah.
In January 2020, MPG bought out Outdoor Recreation Company of America, a Nashville vendor of coolers, drinkware and related products. At the time, ORCA had grown its personnel from ten to over 100 in a year's time, and it brought to MPG its licenses with every NFL and MLB team, 30 of 31 NHL teams and 80 NCAA teams.
“While often times in the industry, you'll see aspirational images of an elite athlete setting out to tackle a solo feat unattainable to the masses, we at Gathr believe the outdoor experiences are the most powerful when they are shared. Those are the moments, the memories that bring us back for more. At Gathr Outdoors, our team and our brands enrich those experiences with products that ensure comfort, convenience and connection.”
MPG was born in 2017 from the merger of Brentwood-based PrideSports with MacNeill Engineering, the Massachusetts parent of Champ spikewear.
