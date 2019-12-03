The Brentwood High School girls soccer team has found its next head coach.
Maggie McLaughlin, an assistant under recently-departed coach Kersta Mello, will assume the head coaching role with the Lady Bruins, per the school.
McLaughlin assisted the Brentwood girls team from 2017 to this past season and was an assistant with the Bruins soccer team from from 2014-2017.
She played for BHS in high school from 2002-2006 and had a college career at Appalachian State after that.
She's taught at Brentwood since 2013 and focuses on government, sociology and contemporary issues, per the release.
Mello left the role after four seasons and a state finals appearance last month.
