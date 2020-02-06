Maid Right of Williamson County, a locally owned and operated cleaning company from Brentwood, was recently honored as Franchisee of the Year through Premium Service Brands, which recognizes the most successful franchisee with the highest quality customer service and overall business excellence.
According to a press release, Maid Right of Williamson County was chosen for several reasons, including its outstanding results and dedication to its customers and to the community.
Grace Askew and Larry and Pam Hubbard, owners of Maid Right of Williamson County, had a big year in 2019. Not only did they go above and beyond to give their customers the best in cleaning services, but also found time to support causes close to their hearts.
In August, Maid Right donated classroom cleaning supplies to the teachers at Poplar Grove Elementary School. These cleaning supplies not only keep students healthy, but also help teachers who often spend out of their own pocket for classroom supplies. Larry Hubbard’s sister was a teacher at the school and knew the staff personally.
And in November, they again supported the school district by donating food to the kids at Freedom Middle School. Working with their nonprofit Kids-Lift, Maid Right ensured that the kids and their families could celebrate the holidays without the anxiety of food insecurity.
Giving back and providing superior cleaning go hand-in-hand, Larry said.
“As a local business, we feel like it’s our responsibility to give back to our community,” he said. “It’s part of who we are as people and who we are as a business.”
This award was the ideal way not just to cap a hard-working year, but also to celebrate five years of business.
"We hit several milestones this past year,” Askew said. “We are a family business, but after five years with some of our teams, they are part of our family now too. Being recognized as Franchisee of the Year is only a reflection of how hard our teams work to service our customers."
Maid Right of Williamson County services Williamson County, Nashville, Franklin, Thomson’s Station, Murfreesboro, Spring Hill and Nolensville. It provides superior results with a focus on customer-service, according to the press release. Maid Right of Williamson County delivers non-toxic, eco-friendly, floor-to-ceiling house cleanings. For more information, contact Larry Hubbard at 615-722-7797 or at www.maidright.com/brentwood.
