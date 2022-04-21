The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Main Street Festival is back where — and when — it belongs.
After going dark two years ago with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and moving to July last year, the widely popular two-day festival is back in downtown Franklin, as the 38th annual event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We are thrilled to announce the return of one of Franklin’s most anticipated spring events thanks to the support of First Horizon and all of our corporate partners that make putting on a community event like Main Street Festival possible,” Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the Heritage Foundation, said in a press release.
“The community’s ongoing support of this family-friendly event allows us to continue to protect and preserve Williamson County’s historic, architectural and geographic resources.”
One of the area’s largest family-friendly arts and crafts street festivals, this free-to-the-public event attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the Franklin historic district each year. Guests will enjoy local food and drink, children’s activities, live music and arts and crafts along with this year’s special features which include the KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, Spring Street presented by Geico, the Main Stage, an Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University, Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery, the Beer Garden presented by Bavarian Bierhaus,and much more.
More than 150 artisans and craftspeople will showcase their work at the festival this year. Visitors can shop and experience unique local, regional, national crafts, products, foods and gifts.
Furry friends are also welcome with the return of PetZone presented by Mars Petcare featuring pet photo stations, activities and promotions along with onsite pet adoptions through the Williamson County Animal Shelter. Guests can rest their feet by visiting The Franklin Theatre for a free showing of Looney Tunes cartoons and a performance by School of Rock Franklin, or by participating in yoga classes on Spring Street presented by Geico.
Saturday’s Main Stage:
9:45 AM Opening Remarks
10:00 AM Special Guest
10:30 AM Rocky Top Revue
11:10 AM Ann Carroll School of Dance
12:30 PM Brandon Scott
1:10 PM Dirty Rain Revelers
2:00 PM Taylor Barton
2:50 PM Allison Clarke
4:20 PM Mark Anthony
5:10 PM Anne Wilson presented by K-Love 97.1 FM
6:00 PM Adam Drasin & The Panic
Sunday’s Main Stage:
9:45 AM - Opening Remarks
10:10 AM - Little Kid Dance
10:30 AM - Grassland Dance Academy
11:10 AM - Southern Irish Dance
11:50 AM - WCPR Rhythm & Spirit Dance Program
1:10 PM - Conservatory of Annie Moses
2:00 PM - Jaysen Gold
2:50 PM - Patrick Carpenter
4:20 PM - Pitch Perfect from Act Too Players
5:10 PM - Carly Moffa
Saturday’s Acoustic Stage Presented by Lipscomb University
11:30 Amber Sawyer
12:00 Heritage Foundation
12:30 Abby Whitman
1:00 Olivia Henn
1:30 Heritage Foundation
3:00 River & Rail
3:30 Heritage Foundation
4:00 Hello Darling
4:30 LeeAnn Mazzei
5:00 Lexi Gail
5:30 Katie James
6:00 Garden
12:00 Heritage Foundation
12:30 Sydney Brown
1:00 Sydney Brown
1:30 Alexandra Hammock
2:00 Alexandra Hammock
2:30 Heritage Foundation
3:00 Niko Hartig & Kamri Hoffman
3:30 Katie James
An enhanced food menu is returning with festival favorites including fresh donuts, kettle corn, fried brussels sprouts, Kona Ice and Hogwoods BBQ, Loveless Café, Whitney's Cookies and Prickly Pear Coffee. Adult festival fans will not be disappointed with the return of the Beer Garden and the Whiskey Lounge.
All downtown Franklin merchants will be open and celebrating the event with specials, features and promotions for enhanced shopping, dining and entertainment throughout the historic district.
Click here for more information on the Main Street Festival.
