With this year’s Main Street Festival just around the corner, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced the event’s vendors Tuesday.
Scheduled for Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its regular haunt in Franklin’s Historic Downtown, Main Street Festival will bring a new, interactive feature not before seen at previous iterations.
Sponsored by Geico, Spring Street will be replete with immersive, living art with which festival attendees can interact — a feature inspired by the cherished children’s book Color Palettes by renowned author, Eric Carle. The area will stage street art with larger-than-life illustrations as well as specialty foods, all from the book.
Spring Street will also see a variety of other interactive features like chalk art exhibits, children’s readings, poetry, professional demonstrations, street games, weaving stations and yoga.
This year’s festivities are slated to bring together myriad craftspersons, fine art practitioners, pottery artisans and woodworkers like Artistzarama, Dan Powell Fine Art, First Mountain Woodcraft, Jacob Olds, Orchard View Pottery and Strings for Hope. The Foundation also heralded the return of several local favorites to the Public Square, such as Ace’s Kettlecorn, Buffalo Sausage, Ellie’s Doughnuts, the Unique Funnel Cake House and Wild Bill’s Old Fashioned Soda.
Other expected returns according to a release are Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus as well as Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery. Aside from the Square, those in attendance will, of course, also be able to take advantage of local eateries like Birdie’s Frozen Drinks, Bonzos Rolling Kitchen, Colton’s Steak House and Grill, Fabulous Foods, Flour & Forge, Grumps, Hogwood BBQ, Kona Ice, Loveless Cafe and Music City Fish & Chicken.
Hundreds of arts and craft vendors will join food vendors and community partners to present more than 220 local and regional exhibitors this year. Those community partners and other sponsors include The Contributor Newspaper, First Horizon Bank, Franklin Rodeo, Harpeth Conservancy, Grace Chapel Franklin, Lipscomb University Mars Petcare, Studio Tenn and Youth Villages.
Grace Chapel will present the KidZone, and Lipscomb is sponsoring an acoustic stage. Mars is presenting once again Mutts on Main PetZone for everyone’s pets to enjoy with pet photo stations, activities and promotions as well as onsite pet adoptions through Williamson County Animal Shelter.
Last year, the festival attracted 253,000 attendees and generated about $747,000 in tax revenue according to a year-long economic impact study. Patrons spent about $8,258,000 on entertainment, restaurants, retail and transportation.
