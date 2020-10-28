UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a preliminary report on Wednesday morning's crash that shut down I-65 for several hours just after 9 a.m.
According to a THP news release, the multi-vehicle crash occurred after a 2005 Toyota Tacoma merged onto I-65 south from exit 74 and lost control and struck an 18-wheeler that was also traveling southbound.
The 18-wheeler then struck the concrete barrier and burst into flames causing debris to strike a Ford F-150 traveling northbound.
The Tacoma came to a rest on the right shoulder of I-65 S at mile marker 74 while the 18 wheeler that was carrying metal coils was completely destroyed by fire in the interstate, causing damage to the roadway.
No one was injured in the crash that saw the driver of the F-150 leave the scene and report the damage by cell phone.
The roadway was reopened just after 2 p.m., and according to THP, no charges were filed in the crash.
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): Two southbound lanes of I-65 at Old Hickory Boulevard have reopened after Wednesday morning's crash that shut down the interstate.
All northbound lanes are also reopen.
Original Story:
The City of Brentwood is reporting that a major traffic crash has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 65 at the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.
Two of the northbound lanes of I-65 are also closed due to the crash, but no other information is available at this time.
Drivers should expect long delays and seek alternate routes.
