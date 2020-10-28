UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): Two southbound lanes of I-65 at Old Hickory Boulevard have reopened after Wednesday morning's crash that shut down the interstate.
All northbound lanes are also reopen.
Original Story:
The City of Brentwood is reporting that a major traffic crash has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 65 at the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.
Two of the northbound lanes of I-65 are also closed due to the crash, but no other information is available at this time.
Drivers should expect long delays and seek alternate routes.
