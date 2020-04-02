GBT Realty has landed a $141.1 million loan for its downtown Nashville office tower ONE22ONE, with two heavy hitters participating in the effort.
According to a release, New York-based Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies provided the debt capital, with Dallas-based Koch Real Estate Investments to join GBT Realty, which is Brentwood based, as a limited partner.
Koch Real Estate Investments is a division of Koch Industries, which bills itself as the country’s second-largest private company and is recognized for the politically active Charles Koch at its helm. In 2019, Mack Real Estate tallied $14 billion in loan originations, co-originations and acquisitions through various investment paths, according to the company website.
Bill Fishel and Matt Stewart of JLL’s Los Angeles office have provided capital advisory services for the project, which will rise across Broadway from the mixed-use building home to Whole Foods. Construction is now underway at 1221 Broadway on the 24-story tower, which will offer 356,000 square feet of office space and some ground-level retail. The project is targeted for a second-quarter 2022 opening.
GBT Realty’s development team for ONE22ONE is spearheaded by Jeffrey Pape and Fiona Haulter. Gresham Smith is the project's architect, with Brasfield & Gorrie the general contractor. CBRE brokers marketing the office space include Taylor Hillenmeyer, Janelle Gallagher, Frank Thomasson and Byran Fort. GBT Realty brokers marketing the retail space include Alex Samuels and Alan Lloyd.
“We’re immensely proud to be fully funded and under construction to redefine Nashville’s skyline with a tower that is meaningful and memorable, delivering an office experience unlike any other,” Pape, a GBT managing director, said in the release.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
