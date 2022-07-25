Perhaps the most important member of the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class was the last to sign.
Rookie quarterback Malik Willis, whom Tennessee drafted 86th overall in April, agreed to terms with the Titans on Saturday — just one day after second-round cornerback Roger McCreary signed his rookie deal.
Financial terms of Willis’ contract weren’t disclosed, but it’s expected to be similar to those of Atlanta Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder, who signed a four-year, $5.362 million deal with a $1.08 million signing bonus. Ridder was drafted 12 spots ahead of Willis.
Willis completed 207 of 339 passes for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns during his senior year at Liberty, adding 878 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. He accounted for 65.9 percent of the Flames offense in 2021, leading the team in rushing and setting a school record with 40 single-season TDs.
A projected top-20 pick who fell to the third round, Willis was the top dual-threat QB in the draft. He led all FBS ball carriers with 90 missed tackles forced and his 91.3 passer rating while scrambling led all FBS QBs.
The 23-year-old Willis is expected to sit behind Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside this season and possibly challenge for Tennessee’s starting quarterback job in 2023.
“All it takes is somebody being able to teach me, and I have to go learn the playbook just like anybody else,” Willis said after he was drafted. “There’s no way that I don't feel comfortable learning it from what they taught me during the pre-draft process, and I feel like I retain information pretty well. I had an understanding of it. It's just me going and putting in work every day.”
Titans rookies reported to training camp on Saturday.
