Brentwood's second Aldi location on Mallory Lane will open on Thursday.
The new grocery store opening follows the opening of the Southpoint Parkway in Brentwood, which is near the Nolensville town limits, in October.
The store will be open daily from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and is a part of an coast-to-coast expansion that aimed to see 70 new locations by the end of 2020.
“We know shopping for groceries is essential, which is why we are committed to providing high-quality, affordable groceries and a safe shopping experience,” Mount Juliet Division Vice President for ALDI Troy Marshall said in a news release.
“We are proud to open this new Brentwood store, and we look forward to doing what we do best, which is ensuring the communities we serve have access to the groceries they need at the lowest possible prices.”
According to their website Aldi has spearheaded several efforts over the past year including allowing for alcohol deliveries (where allowed by local laws,) and expanding curbside grocery pickup, all while being named a "Value Leader" for the 10th consecutive year in the Market Force Information Grocery Benchmark Study.
More information about Aldi and their products and services can be found here.
