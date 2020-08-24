Metro Nashville Police have charged 21-year-old Jerome Knight Jr. in the shooting death of 49-year-old Maged "Mike" Ghaly of Brentwood in a robbery of a Nashville convenience store.
According to an MNPD news release, Ghaly, who has a Brentwood address, was found dead by a customer behind the counter inside Danial Market on Dickerson Pike just before 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Police said that the robbery took place at approximately 12:17 a.m. citing surveillance video that they said showed the suspect, later identified as Knight, enter the store about a minute before Ghaly was shot in the attempted robbery.
Police said that Knight then fled the store on foot heading south on Dickerson Pike, before they said Knight eventually surrendered to MNPD detectives hours later.
Knight has been charged with criminal homicide and attempted especially aggravated robbery and is currently in jail on a $200,000 bond.
WSMV reported that community members held vigil for Ghaly on Sunday outside of the convince store, and a GoFundMe has been set up in his honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.