41-year-old Hassan Amiri Besheli pleaded guilty to one count of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell in court on Friday after he was arrested by Brentwood Police in June of 2019 for receiving 12 lbs of cannabis in the mail.
According to the prosecution who laid out the facts that would have been presented to a jury had that case gone to trial, the Brentwood Police Department was notified of a suspicious package by a Postal Inspector.
That Postal Inspector told detectives that the package was set to be delivered to the UPS Store on Franklin Road where Besheli had a postal box in his name.
Detectives observed Besheli received the package and made contact with him in the parking lot where Besheli cooperated and consented to a search of the package.
The plea agreement saw the original charge of Schedule VI Drugs: 10lbs-70 lbs amended from a class D to a class E felony, and resulted in Besheli's sentence of two years in prison suspended to two years of supervised probation.
In addition to probation Besheli, who attended the hearing in-person with the aid of an interpreter, will pay court fees as well as make a $2,000 payment to the BPD drug fund.
BPD Chief Richard Hickey said in an email that the transport of drugs through the mail is not uncommon but is not exactly a frequent occurrence in Brentwood.
