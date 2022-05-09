The manhunt for an escaped Alabama inmate and the corrections officer who helped him has ended in Indiana.
Capital murder suspect Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White were apprehended after a high-speed chase through Evansville, Ind., Monday, closing the 11-day search. CNN reports that the two were found at a hotel, fleed and were eventually stopped by law enforcement.
The 56-year-old Vicky White would later die after being rushed to the hospital post-chase with "very serious" self-inflicted gunshot wounds, while the 38-year-old Casey White returned to law enforcement custody.
Williamson County found itself looped into the escape briefly when a 2007 Ford Edge linked to the duo was found in Bethesda on April 29 (the same day as the escape). Though county law enforcement officials said last Friday that Casey and Vicky White were not considered to have been in the area since abandoning the vehicle. It is believed they've been in Evansville since May 3.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton took a hardline stance on Casey White's jailing after he was re-apprehended.
"He will be in a cell by himself," Singleton said via CNN. "He will stay in handcuffs and shackles while he's in that cell and if he wants to sue me for violating his civil rights, so be it. He's not getting out of this jail again. I'll assure you that.
