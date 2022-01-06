Mapco, the Franklin-based convenience store chain with nearly 340 stores throughout the Southeastern region of the U.S., will be hosting a National Hiring Day event across all locations Saturday.
The event, designed to provide career-building opportunities for local workers, will offer all interested applicants guaranteed on-site interviews with a store manager when they stop by their nearest location.
The brand offers a variety of career paths in retail management, finance and accounting, IT, HR, Marketing, Maintenance, Transportation and Logistics, both in stores and at its Store Support Center in Franklin.
“When I started my Mapco journey back in 2005 as a store manager, I had no idea I was embarking on a journey that would lead me to becoming a vice president,” Andrew Heck, VP of Operations at Mapco, said in a press release from the company.
Heck has spent 16 years with the brand moving up in his career while also pursuing his education.
“We welcome the next generation of team members into a culture that puts them first, and are thrilled to offer countless resources toward real career advancement opportunities,” he said.
An equal opportunity employer, Mapco says it offers all full- and part-time workers unmatched benefits and the flexibility to choose when and where they work, as well as how and when they get paid, according to the release. Potential applicants can contact or visit their nearest Mapco for detailed times that local interviews will be conducted Saturday.
Supported by professional development opportunities, clear career paths and a priority to promote from within, Mapco says it provides its employees with the toolbox for a meaningful career path. Click here to learn more about available positions.
As Mapco locations continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company says all stores employ frequent disinfecting processes, reinforce the use of Mapco’s touchless payment and self-checkout offerings, encourage social distancing and offer free gloves at the fuel pumps.
