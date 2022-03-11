The Brentwood Library will host Marc Berger live in concert this Saturday.
The free concert will take place at 2 p.m. in the Brentwood Library's reading room on Saturday, March 12.
According to a news release, the nationally touring artist will perform songs from his album Ride.
"At this special concert, Marc will perform songs from RIDE and share memorable stories about his experiences as an easterner in the mountain and desert West," the news release reads.
He's performed at Austin’s SXSW Music Festival and the Kerrville Folk Festival and opened shows for Bob Dylan and other national acts. His song "The Last One" was a staple of Richie Havens' concerts.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. Register online for the in-person concert here.
