Mars announced Monday that Ikdeep Singh has been named as the new Global President for its Pet Nutrition business.
The role also sees Ikdeep become a member of Mars Petcare's global leadership team.
Ikdeep will be responsible for some of the world's largest pet food brands including Pedigree, Whiskas, Sheba and Cesar.
The company says he is tasked with leading the strategy for growing the portfolio in over 50 global markets, ensuring access to quality nutrition for the almost-400 million pets the Pet Nutrition business serves.
He will oversee a high-performing team of over 18,000 Associates (employees) around the world.
"It's an honor to take on this role leading this iconic business for some of the world's most-loved brands," Singh said. "I am inspired by our purpose, and am delighted to be working alongside talented associates, customers and partners to bring this to life."
Ikdeep joined Mars in August 2020 as Pet Nutrition's Regional President for North America – the largest market for the Pet Nutrition business. Under his leadership, Mars says the business saw its largest growth momentum thanks to a focus on digital transformation, prioritizing innovation and leveraging data.
The company says he put significant importance on supporting associates with "a diverse, inclusive work culture, and building strategic partnerships with key customers."
"Ikdeep Singh has established himself as a strong, well-respected leader. He brings a wealth of global experience to the role and has a clear focus on our people and Purpose: A Better World for Pets," Poul Weihrauch, President, Mars Petcare, said.
Prior to joining Mars, Ikdeep spent six years at the L'Oréal Group, where he served as President working across Consumer Products and Luxury divisions in North America. Before that Ikdeep spent 14 years at Procter and Gamble.
Mars says Ikdeep brings a global perspective to the leadership role. He has lived in six countries (including USA and China), and is fluent in six languages. He holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Dalhousie University, Canada and an MBA from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.
